Dr. Amanda Schnibben, PSY.D is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schnibben is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amanda Schnibben, PSY.D
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Amanda Schnibben, PSY.D is a Clinical Psychologist in Hoffman Estates, IL. They specialize in Clinical Psychology, has 8 years of experience. They graduated from Antioch University.
Dr. Schnibben works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Alliance Counseling Services2300 Barrington Rd Ste 400, Hoffman Estates, IL 60169 Directions (847) 469-7537Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 2:00pm
-
2
Thomson Memory Center1451 Merchant Dr, Algonquin, IL 60102 Directions (847) 469-7537Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 2:00pm
-
3
Thomson Memory Center939 W North Ave Ste 750, Chicago, IL 60642 Directions (847) 469-7537Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 2:00pm
-
4
Thomson Memory Center120 N Northwest Hwy, Barrington, IL 60010 Directions (847) 469-7537Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
-
5
Thomson Memory Center350 S Northwest Hwy Ste 300, Park Ridge, IL 60068 Directions (847) 469-7537
-
6
Thomson Memory Center700 Commerce Dr Ste 500, Oak Brook, IL 60523 Directions (847) 469-7537
-
7
Thomson Memory Center500 Lake Cook Rd Ste 350, Deerfield, IL 60015 Directions (847) 469-7537
-
8
Thomson Memory Center100 Illinois St Ste 200, Saint Charles, IL 60174 Directions (847) 469-7537
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Schnibben?
About Dr. Amanda Schnibben, PSY.D
- Clinical Psychology
- 8 years of experience
- English
- 1316450281
Education & Certifications
- Thomson Memory Center
- Elgin Mental Health Center
- Antioch University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schnibben accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schnibben has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schnibben works at
Dr. Schnibben has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schnibben.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schnibben, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schnibben appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.