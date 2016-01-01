Amanda Saxon, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Amanda Saxon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Amanda Saxon, NP
Overview
Amanda Saxon, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Augusta, GA.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 1120 Laney Walker Blvd # 6518, Augusta, GA 30912 Directions (706) 721-4997
Hospital Affiliations
- Augusta University Medical Center
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Amanda Saxon, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1447740741
Frequently Asked Questions
Amanda Saxon accepts Aetna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Amanda Saxon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Amanda Saxon has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Amanda Saxon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Amanda Saxon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Amanda Saxon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.