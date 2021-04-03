See All Nurse Practitioners in Elizabethtown, KY
Amanda Samuels, ARNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4 (13)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Amanda Samuels, ARNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Elizabethtown, KY. 

Amanda Samuels works at Baptist Health Medical Group in Elizabethtown, KY. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Family Care Center-freeman Creek
    100 Helmwood Plaza Dr, Elizabethtown, KY 42701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Health Hardin

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.0
Average provider rating
Based on 13 ratings
Patient Ratings (13)
5 Star
(9)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(3)
About Amanda Samuels, ARNP

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1073744702
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Amanda Samuels, ARNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Amanda Samuels is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Amanda Samuels has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Amanda Samuels has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Amanda Samuels works at Baptist Health Medical Group in Elizabethtown, KY. View the full address on Amanda Samuels’s profile.

13 patients have reviewed Amanda Samuels. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Amanda Samuels.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Amanda Samuels, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Amanda Samuels appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

