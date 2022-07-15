See All Nurse Practitioners in Springfield, MA
Amanda Sadat, MA

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4 (35)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview

Amanda Sadat, MA is a Nurse Practitioner in Springfield, MA. 

Amanda Sadat works at BHSMA-BAYSTATE MEDICAL CENTER in Springfield, MA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Baystate Medical Center Inc
    759 Chestnut St, Springfield, MA 01199

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anxiety
Depression
Depressive Disorders
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Genetic Testing Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Grief
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Postpartum Depression Chevron Icon
Premenstrual Dysphoric Disorders Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Tufts Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 35 ratings
    Patient Ratings (35)
    5 Star
    (25)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Jul 15, 2022
    I actually went online to recommend her to a friend. I worked with Mandy for my covid ptsd. Healthcare is a difficult field, she was the right person for me. Saved my marriage
    Annie — Jul 15, 2022
    About Amanda Sadat, MA

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1053611756
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Amanda Sadat has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Amanda Sadat has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Amanda Sadat works at BHSMA-BAYSTATE MEDICAL CENTER in Springfield, MA. View the full address on Amanda Sadat’s profile.

    35 patients have reviewed Amanda Sadat. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Amanda Sadat.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Amanda Sadat, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Amanda Sadat appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

