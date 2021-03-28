See All Nurse Practitioners in Myrtle Beach, SC
Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Amanda Ruby, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Myrtle Beach, SC. 

Amanda Ruby works at Palmetto OB/GYN in Myrtle Beach, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Olubunmi Alo, M.D.
    3864 Renee Dr, Myrtle Beach, SC 29579 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (843) 353-2111
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Mar 28, 2021
    Whenever I see Amanda, she’s always friendly and polite and truly makes going to an OBGYN not at all awful.
    — Mar 28, 2021
    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1598217457
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

