Amanda Ruby, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Amanda Ruby is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Amanda Ruby, NP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Amanda Ruby, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Myrtle Beach, SC.
Amanda Ruby works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Olubunmi Alo, M.D.3864 Renee Dr, Myrtle Beach, SC 29579 Directions (843) 353-2111Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Amanda Ruby?
Whenever I see Amanda, she’s always friendly and polite and truly makes going to an OBGYN not at all awful.
About Amanda Ruby, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1598217457
Frequently Asked Questions
Amanda Ruby has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Amanda Ruby accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Amanda Ruby has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Amanda Ruby works at
Amanda Ruby has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Amanda Ruby.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Amanda Ruby, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Amanda Ruby appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.