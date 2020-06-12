Dr. Rickard has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Amanda Rickard, PSY.D
Overview
Dr. Amanda Rickard, PSY.D is a Psychologist in Statesboro, GA. They specialize in Psychology, has 8 years of experience. They graduated from Georgia Southern University.
Locations
- 1 325 S Walnut St, Statesboro, GA 30458 Directions (912) 421-9050
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I have been working with Dr. Rickard for years, and I couldn't imagine my life without her. She is not only professional, but extremely caring, genuine, supportive, and makes me feel like I can be open and honest. I think she is also versatile and can help you through whatever your goal may be. Highly recommend!
About Dr. Amanda Rickard, PSY.D
- Psychology
- 8 years of experience
- English
- 1083098974
Education & Certifications
- Georgia Southern University Counseling Center
- Georgia Southern University
- Eastern Kentucky University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rickard accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rickard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Rickard. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rickard.
