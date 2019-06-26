Amanda Purser has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Amanda Purser, CFNP
Amanda Purser, CFNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Jackson, MS.
Amanda Purser works at
Baptist Premier Medical Group1200 N State St Ste 500, Jackson, MS 39202 Directions (601) 352-2273
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
She is so sweet and caring. I don’t mind coming to see her as my doctor. She genuinely cares for each patient and is not in a rush each appointment.
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1689876864
Amanda Purser accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Amanda Purser has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Amanda Purser. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Amanda Purser.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Amanda Purser, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Amanda Purser appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.