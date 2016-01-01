Amanda Probasco, PA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Amanda Probasco is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Amanda Probasco, PA
Amanda Probasco, PA is a Family Medicine Specialist in Neenah, WI. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 6 years of experience. They graduated from Carroll University and is affiliated with Thedacare Regional Medical Center Neenah.
ThedaCare Physicians Neenah333 N Green Bay Rd Ste F, Neenah, WI 54956 Directions (920) 308-4772Monday7:00am - 7:00pmTuesday7:00am - 7:00pmWednesday7:00am - 7:00pmThursday7:00am - 7:00pmFriday7:00am - 6:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- Aetna
- MultiPlan
- Family Medicine
- 6 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1982055026
- Carroll University
- Thedacare Regional Medical Center Neenah
