See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Dublin, VA
Amanda Page, PA-C Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Amanda Page, PA-C

Orthopedic Surgery
5 (14)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Amanda Page, PA-C is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Dublin, VA. They graduated from Mountain State University and is affiliated with Lewisgale Hospital Montgomery and Lewisgale Hospital Pulaski.

Amanda Page works at LewisGale Physicians - General Surgery in Dublin, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    LewisGale Physicians - General Surgery
    4550 Lee Hwy Ste C, Dublin, VA 24084 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (540) 986-4637
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lewisgale Hospital Montgomery
  • Lewisgale Hospital Pulaski

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Arthrocentesis
Casting
Fracture
Arthrocentesis
Casting
Fracture

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Arthrocentesis Chevron Icon
Casting Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Casting
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Joint Disorders Chevron Icon
Joint Injection Chevron Icon
Knee Injuries Chevron Icon
Splinting Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Virginia
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Amanda Page?

    Feb 13, 2018
    Amanda Page is very knowledgeable as well as very kind. She is willing to take time with you and listen to your concerns. She truly is the best!
    C C Whitt in Pulaski, VA — Feb 13, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Amanda Page, PA-C
    How would you rate your experience with Amanda Page, PA-C?
    • Likelihood of recommending Amanda Page to family and friends

    Amanda Page's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Amanda Page

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Amanda Page, PA-C.

    About Amanda Page, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1972840940
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Mountain State University
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Amanda Page, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Amanda Page is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Amanda Page has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Amanda Page has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Amanda Page works at LewisGale Physicians - General Surgery in Dublin, VA. View the full address on Amanda Page’s profile.

    14 patients have reviewed Amanda Page. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Amanda Page.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Amanda Page, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Amanda Page appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Amanda Page, PA-C?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.