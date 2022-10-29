Amanda Nossel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Amanda Nossel, CRNP
Overview
Amanda Nossel, CRNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Towson, MD.
Amanda Nossel works at
Locations
Capital Women's Care22 West Rd Ste 300, Towson, MD 21204 Directions (410) 321-6100
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Amanda was thoughtful, patient and understanding. I highly recommend her.
About Amanda Nossel, CRNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1356683460
Frequently Asked Questions
Amanda Nossel accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Amanda Nossel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
17 patients have reviewed Amanda Nossel. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Amanda Nossel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Amanda Nossel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Amanda Nossel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.