Dr. Amanda Norris, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Norris is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amanda Norris, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Amanda Norris, PHD is a Psychologist in Monroe, LA. They specialize in Psychology, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from Louisiana Tech University.
Dr. Norris works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
HealthPoint Center1818 Avenue Of America, Monroe, LA 71201 Directions (318) 998-2700
-
2
Natural Wellness Center2106 N 7th St Ste 132, West Monroe, LA 71291 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Norris?
About Dr. Amanda Norris, PHD
- Psychology
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1639474810
Education & Certifications
- Ohio State University
- Louisiana Tech University
- Miami University of Ohio
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Norris accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Norris has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Norris works at
Dr. Norris has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Norris.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Norris, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Norris appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.