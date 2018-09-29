Amanda Niemann, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Amanda Niemann is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Amanda Niemann, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Overview
Amanda Niemann, PA-C is a Family Medicine Specialist in Brainerd, MN.
Amanda Niemann works at
Locations
Essentia Health St. Joseph's-Brainerd Clinic2024 S 6th St, Brainerd, MN 56401 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
She truly cares and takes time to listen. She is ok with short notice appointments.
About Amanda Niemann, PA-C
- Family Medicine
- English
- Female
- 1275952749
Hospital Affiliations
- Essentia Health-St. Joseph's Medical Center
Amanda Niemann has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Amanda Niemann accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
