Amanda Murner has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Amanda Murner, CRNP
Overview
Amanda Murner, CRNP is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Sheffield, AL.
Locations
- 1 1120 S Jackson Hwy, Sheffield, AL 35660 Directions (256) 386-0855
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
About Amanda Murner, CRNP
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1497722383
Frequently Asked Questions
Amanda Murner accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Amanda Murner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Amanda Murner. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Amanda Murner.
