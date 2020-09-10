Amanda Milliken has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Amanda Milliken, FNP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Amanda Milliken, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Bangor, ME.
Locations
Northern Light Internal Medicine Bangor302 Husson Ave Ste 1, Bangor, ME 04401 Directions (207) 947-6141Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pm
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have been very pleased to have Amanda as my Primary Care Provider. She is very thorough, attentive and listens very well. She has done a great job of diagnosing and treating some serious medical issues I deal with. Referral to specialists is also something I require. She does it promptly and follows up with all of those appointments to manage my healthcare. I would highly recommend her. Her responsiveness to my needs engenders trust as a patient.
About Amanda Milliken, FNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
Amanda Milliken accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Amanda Milliken has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Amanda Milliken. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Amanda Milliken.
