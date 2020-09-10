See All Nurse Practitioners in Bangor, ME
Amanda Milliken, FNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
2.5 (9)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview

Amanda Milliken, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Bangor, ME. 

Amanda Milliken works at Husson Internal Medicine in Bangor, ME. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Northern Light Internal Medicine Bangor
    302 Husson Ave Ste 1, Bangor, ME 04401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (207) 947-6141
    Monday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Sep 10, 2020
    I have been very pleased to have Amanda as my Primary Care Provider. She is very thorough, attentive and listens very well. She has done a great job of diagnosing and treating some serious medical issues I deal with. Referral to specialists is also something I require. She does it promptly and follows up with all of those appointments to manage my healthcare. I would highly recommend her. Her responsiveness to my needs engenders trust as a patient.
    About Amanda Milliken, FNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1629511969
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Amanda Milliken has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Amanda Milliken has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Amanda Milliken works at Husson Internal Medicine in Bangor, ME. View the full address on Amanda Milliken’s profile.

    9 patients have reviewed Amanda Milliken. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Amanda Milliken.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Amanda Milliken, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Amanda Milliken appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

