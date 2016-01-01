Amanda Miller has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Amanda Miller, MPAS
Overview
Amanda Miller, MPAS is a Physician Assistant in San Antonio, TX.
Amanda Miller works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
San Antonio Pediatric Associates315 N San Saba, San Antonio, TX 78207 Directions (210) 922-7000
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Amanda Miller?
About Amanda Miller, MPAS
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1366723363
Frequently Asked Questions
Amanda Miller accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Amanda Miller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Amanda Miller works at
3 patients have reviewed Amanda Miller. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Amanda Miller.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Amanda Miller, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Amanda Miller appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.