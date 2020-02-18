See All Counselors in Saint Louis, MO
Amanda Maisel, MA is a Counselor in Saint Louis, MO. 

Amanda Maisel works at Inizio Counseling Center, LLC in Saint Louis, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Inizio Counseling Center, LLC
    10805 Sunset Office Dr, Saint Louis, MO 63127 (314) 909-4804

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Adolescent Counseling
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Adolescent Counseling Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Family Counseling Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
Insurance Accepted
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • HealthLink
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Feb 18, 2020
    Long time client. She's helped me through so many things. She's compassionate, smart, funny and wise beyond her years. You can talk to her like a friend without judgment.
    About Amanda Maisel, MA

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1932580701
    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • Lindenwood University
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Amanda Maisel, MA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Amanda Maisel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Amanda Maisel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Amanda Maisel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Amanda Maisel works at Inizio Counseling Center, LLC in Saint Louis, MO. View the full address on Amanda Maisel’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Amanda Maisel. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Amanda Maisel.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Amanda Maisel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Amanda Maisel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

