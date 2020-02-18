Amanda Maisel, MA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Amanda Maisel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Amanda Maisel, MA
Offers telehealth
Overview
Amanda Maisel, MA is a Counselor in Saint Louis, MO.
Amanda Maisel works at
Locations
Inizio Counseling Center, LLC10805 Sunset Office Dr, Saint Louis, MO 63127 Directions (314) 909-4804
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- HealthLink
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Long time client. She's helped me through so many things. She's compassionate, smart, funny and wise beyond her years. You can talk to her like a friend without judgment.
About Amanda Maisel, MA
- Counseling
- English
- 1932580701
Education & Certifications
- Lindenwood University
Frequently Asked Questions
Amanda Maisel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Amanda Maisel accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Amanda Maisel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Amanda Maisel. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Amanda Maisel.
