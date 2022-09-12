Amanda Light has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Amanda Light, NP
Amanda Light, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Kingsport, TN.
Amanda Light works at
Locations
Wellmont Medical Associates Endocrinology117 W Sevier Ave, Kingsport, TN 37660 Directions (423) 230-4660
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I started seeing Amanda Light with an issue I was not familiar with. She was kind enough to explain what was going on and provide me with information I needed. I've had follow up appointments and she is always aware of what's going on with my medical record when she come in the room! As a provider she is caring and thorough!
About Amanda Light, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1710530571
Amanda Light accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans.
Amanda Light has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Amanda Light works at
3 patients have reviewed Amanda Light. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Amanda Light.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Amanda Light, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Amanda Light appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.