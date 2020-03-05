Amanda Light has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Amanda Light, LMHC
Overview
Amanda Light, LMHC is a Counselor in Mount Vernon, WA.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 321 W Washington St Ste 330, Mount Vernon, WA 98273 Directions (360) 424-5141
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Amanda is forthright, focused, and doesn't waste your time or drag things out. I have very much appreciated her insights, experience, and skill.
About Amanda Light, LMHC
- Counseling
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Amanda Light accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Amanda Light has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Amanda Light. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Amanda Light.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Amanda Light, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Amanda Light appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.