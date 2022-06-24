See All Counselors in Harrisburg, PA
Amanda Levison, MS Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Amanda Levison, MS

Counseling
4.5 (6)
Accepting new patients
14 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Amanda Levison, MS is a Counselor in Harrisburg, PA. They specialize in Counseling, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from Nova Southeastern University Masters In Mental Health Counseling.

Amanda Levison works at Neurofeedback and Counseling Center of Pennsylvania in Harrisburg, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Neurofeedback and Counseling Center of Pennsylvania
    1820 Linglestown Rd, Harrisburg, PA 17110 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (717) 202-2510
    Monday
    9:00am - 9:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 9:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 9:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 9:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
ADHD and-or ADD
Adolescent Counseling
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
ADHD and-or ADD
Adolescent Counseling
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adolescent Counseling Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Autism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Autism
Biofeedback Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Developmental Delay Chevron Icon
Family Counseling Chevron Icon
Group Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Individual Therapy Chevron Icon
Learning Disabilities Chevron Icon
Neurofeedback Chevron Icon
Panic Attack Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Amanda Levison?

    Jun 24, 2022
    Amanda was a perfect fit for me as a therapist. She continues to help me with many different things that I struggle with.
    Alan B — Jun 24, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Amanda Levison, MS
    How would you rate your experience with Amanda Levison, MS?
    • Likelihood of recommending Amanda Levison to family and friends

    Amanda Levison's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Amanda Levison

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Amanda Levison, MS.

    About Amanda Levison, MS

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 14 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1912281445
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Nova Southeastern University Masters In Mental Health Counseling
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Amanda Levison, MS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Amanda Levison is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Amanda Levison has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Amanda Levison has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Amanda Levison works at Neurofeedback and Counseling Center of Pennsylvania in Harrisburg, PA. View the full address on Amanda Levison’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Amanda Levison. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Amanda Levison.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Amanda Levison, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Amanda Levison appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Amanda Levison, MS?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.