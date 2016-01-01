Amanda Lemay has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Amanda Lemay, FNP-C
Overview
Amanda Lemay, FNP-C is a Nurse Practitioner in Joliet, IL.
Amanda Lemay works at
Locations
-
1
Walgreens1106 Neal Ave, Joliet, IL 60433 Directions (815) 727-8670
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Amanda Lemay?
About Amanda Lemay, FNP-C
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1790390797
Frequently Asked Questions
Amanda Lemay works at
Amanda Lemay has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Amanda Lemay.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Amanda Lemay, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Amanda Lemay appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.