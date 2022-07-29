Dr. Khalil has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Amanda Khalil, OD
Overview
Dr. Amanda Khalil, OD is an Optometrist in Greenwich, CT.
Dr. Khalil works at
Locations
Jand. Inc.344 Greenwich Ave, Greenwich, CT 06830 Directions (203) 539-2849
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Khalil was thorough, kind, took her time listening and examining. Dr. Khalil was right on the money with her diagnosis and treatment. I would HIGHLY recommend this Dr!
About Dr. Amanda Khalil, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1659808707
