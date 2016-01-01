See All General Surgeons in Hendersonville, NC
Amanda Justus, PA-C Icon-share Share Profile

Amanda Justus, PA-C

General Surgery
0.0 (0)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Amanda Justus, PA-C is a General Surgery Specialist in Hendersonville, NC. 

Amanda Justus works at AdventHealth Medical Group Surgery Specialists at Hendersonville in Hendersonville, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other General Surgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Robert Czuprynski, MD
Dr. Robert Czuprynski, MD
0.0 (0)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    AdventHealth Medical Group Surgery Specialists at Hendersonville
    80 Doctors Dr, Hendersonville, NC 28792 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (828) 654-0073
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    Be the first to leave a review

    How was your appointment with Amanda Justus?

    Photo: Amanda Justus, PA-C
    How would you rate your experience with Amanda Justus, PA-C?
    • Likelihood of recommending Amanda Justus to family and friends

    Amanda Justus' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Amanda Justus

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Amanda Justus, PA-C.

    About Amanda Justus, PA-C

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1306239686
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Amanda Justus, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Amanda Justus is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Amanda Justus has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Amanda Justus works at AdventHealth Medical Group Surgery Specialists at Hendersonville in Hendersonville, NC. View the full address on Amanda Justus’s profile.

    Amanda Justus has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Amanda Justus.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Amanda Justus, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Amanda Justus appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Amanda Justus, PA-C?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.