Dr. Amanda Junkin, OD
Dr. Amanda Junkin, OD is an Optometrist in Beachwood, OH.
Parker Skin & Aesthetic Clinic Inc.3733 Park East Dr Ste 104, Beachwood, OH 44122 Directions (216) 839-0200
Hudson Office5992 Darrow Rd, Hudson, OH 44236 Directions (216) 839-0200
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
I am very scared and nervous to go to the eye doctor and let anyone get near my eyes, but Dr. Junkin was so gentle with her soothing manners and pleasant demeanor as she explained my condition to me that I hardly noticed she examined me until she was done. She gave me encouragement that I would get better, and that made my day, and melted away all of my anxiety.
- Optometry
- English
- 1841699618
Dr. Junkin has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Junkin accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Junkin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
