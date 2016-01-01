Overview

Amanda Janosik, APNP is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Neenah, WI. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 5 years of experience. They graduated from CONCORDIA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Thedacare Regional Medical Center Neenah.



Amanda Janosik works at ThedaCare Physicians Internal Medicine Neenah in Neenah, WI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.