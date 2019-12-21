See All Physicians Assistants in Raleigh, NC
Amanda Janda, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
5 (1)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Amanda Janda, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Raleigh, NC. 

Amanda Janda works at Champaign Dental Group in Raleigh, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Wake Orthopaedics
    3009 New Bern Ave, Raleigh, NC 27610 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (919) 232-5020
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Urgent Care
    10010 Falls of Neuse Rd Ste 10, Raleigh, NC 27614 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (833) 678-4682

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Orthopedic Disorders
Orthopedic Sports Injuries
Orthopedic Surgical Procedures
Orthopedic Disorders
Orthopedic Sports Injuries
Orthopedic Surgical Procedures

Orthopedic Disorders Chevron Icon
Orthopedic Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Orthopedic Surgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Orthopedic Trauma Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Dec 21, 2019
    Sh came to the ER and reset my broken wrist! She was very kind and explained everything to me step by step. In my follow up visit today my orthodontist said I had a very good PA. “She did a great job setting your bone so that you don’t need surgery.” I HIGHLY recommend Amanda Janda! She is a an excellent orthopedics. Thank you so much for doing such a great job for me! May the Lord bless you as you serve others!
    Paula Adams — Dec 21, 2019
    About Amanda Janda, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1790040293
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • Saint Louis University
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Amanda Janda, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Amanda Janda is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Amanda Janda has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Amanda Janda works at Champaign Dental Group in Raleigh, NC. View the full address on Amanda Janda’s profile.

    Amanda Janda has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Amanda Janda.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Amanda Janda, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Amanda Janda appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

