Dr. Hyman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Amanda Hyman, PHD
Overview
Dr. Amanda Hyman, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Merrick, NY.
Dr. Hyman works at
Locations
The Counseling and Psychotherapy Practice
124 Merrick Ave, Merrick, NY 11566
Monday 11:30am - 8:00pm
Tuesday 12:00pm - 7:45pm
Wednesday 1:00pm - 8:00pm
Thursday 12:00pm - 7:45pm
Friday 11:00am - 7:30pm
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have been seeing Dr. Hyman for 8+ years now. She helped me overcome my problems to the point where they no longer hinder my everyday life, and she is still the most caring, empathetic, and dedicated mental health professional I have ever spoken to. She listens and understands in an extraordinarily nonjudgmental manner, and she is exceptionally knowledgeable. Only my highest recommendation!
About Dr. Amanda Hyman, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1952329690
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hyman works at
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Hyman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3.
