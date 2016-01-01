See All Optometrists / Eye Doctors in Wilmington, NC
Overview

Dr. Amanda Hendrix, OD is an Optometrist in Wilmington, NC. 

Dr. Hendrix works at Myeyedr in Wilmington, NC. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Myeyedr
    Myeyedr
5619 Carolina Beach Rd Ste 110, Wilmington, NC 28412
(910) 790-0212
  2. 2
    Myeyedr
    Myeyedr
6825 Parker Farm Dr, Wilmington, NC 28405
(919) 452-0554
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    1.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (0)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    About Dr. Amanda Hendrix, OD

    Specialties
    • Optometry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1669513677
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Hendrix has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hendrix has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Hendrix. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hendrix.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hendrix, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hendrix appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

