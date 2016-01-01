Dr. Hendrix has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Amanda Hendrix, OD
Overview
Dr. Amanda Hendrix, OD is an Optometrist in Wilmington, NC.
Dr. Hendrix works at
Locations
-
1
Myeyedr5619 Carolina Beach Rd Ste 110, Wilmington, NC 28412 Directions (910) 790-0212
-
2
Myeyedr6825 Parker Farm Dr, Wilmington, NC 28405 Directions (919) 452-0554
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hendrix?
About Dr. Amanda Hendrix, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1669513677
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hendrix accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hendrix has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hendrix works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Hendrix. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hendrix.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hendrix, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hendrix appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.