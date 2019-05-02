Amanda Hare, ARNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Amanda Hare is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Amanda Hare, ARNP
Overview
Amanda Hare, ARNP is a Neurology Specialist in Charleston, SC.
Amanda Hare works at
Locations
MUSC Health Ashley River Tower25 Courtenay Dr, Charleston, SC 29425 Directions (843) 876-5146
Hospital Affiliations
- MUSC Health University Medical Center
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
We were about an hour early and were seen about 45 minutes early. She spent 45 minutes with my disabled brother. She was very caring and concerned for his well being. We could not have asked for better. I would highly recommend her! She was great interacting with my brother.
About Amanda Hare, ARNP
- Neurology
- English
- 1245748029
Amanda Hare accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Amanda Hare has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Amanda Hare works at
2 patients have reviewed Amanda Hare. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Amanda Hare.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Amanda Hare, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Amanda Hare appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.