Dr. Amanda Gottschalk, DC

Chiropractic
5 (1)
Accepting new patients
12 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Amanda Gottschalk, DC is a Chiropractor in St Petersburg, FL. They specialize in Chiropractic, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from Palmer College Of Chiropractic.

Dr. Gottschalk works at Womancare Inc in St Petersburg, FL with other offices in Fort Walton Beach, FL and Tarpon Springs, FL. They are accepting new patients.

Locations

  1. 1
    Womancare Inc
    1344 22nd St S, St Petersburg, FL 33712 (727) 824-8181
  2. 2
    ChiroSpa
    745 Beal Pkwy Nw, Fort Walton Beach, FL 32547 (850) 862-2224
  3. 3
    Community Health Centers of Pinellas Inc
    247 S Huey Ave, Tarpon Springs, FL 34689 (727) 944-3828

Ratings & Reviews
5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Feb 22, 2020
I love Dr. G! She always goes above and beyond to make sure your needs are met. I've found instantaneous relief to my chronic back pain after my first two visits with her. She is really good at distracting you with pleasant conversations while doing some of the "unnerving" neck cracking which is helpful in terms of distraction. I had a knee injury that affected my lower back and she took the time to tape my knee with orthopedic tape, which completely resolved my patella-femoral condition. Her nurse, Kim, is also really caring and pleasant to talk to prior to the visit. She is also always on time which is super convenient.
Angela — Feb 22, 2020
About Dr. Amanda Gottschalk, DC

Specialties
  Chiropractic
Specialties
Years of Experience
  12 years of experience
Years of Experience
Languages Spoken
  English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  1306149943
NPI Number
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  Palmer College Of Chiropractic
Medical Education
Undergraduate School
  Michigan State University
Undergraduate School

