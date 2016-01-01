Dr. Amanda Glover, PSY.D is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Glover is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amanda Glover, PSY.D
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Amanda Glover, PSY.D is a Clinical Psychologist in Allen, TX. They specialize in Clinical Psychology, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from Professional School Of Psychology At Argosy Univerity.
Dr. Glover works at
Locations
-
1
Monterey Psychological Services550 S Watters Rd Ste 266, Allen, TX 75013 Directions (469) 291-9009Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 3:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Glover?
About Dr. Amanda Glover, PSY.D
- Clinical Psychology
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1922395730
Education & Certifications
- Prima Add Corp
- Greater Sw Consortium For Professional Psychologist
- Professional School Of Psychology At Argosy Univerity
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT ARLINGTON
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Glover has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Glover accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Glover has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Glover works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Glover. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Glover.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Glover, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Glover appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.