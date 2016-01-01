See All Clinical Psychologists in Allen, TX
Dr. Amanda Glover, PSY.D

Clinical Psychology
5 (2)
Accepting new patients
13 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Amanda Glover, PSY.D is a Clinical Psychologist in Allen, TX. They specialize in Clinical Psychology, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from Professional School Of Psychology At Argosy Univerity.

Dr. Glover works at Monterey Psychological Services in Allen, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Monterey Psychological Services
    550 S Watters Rd Ste 266, Allen, TX 75013 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (469) 291-9009
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 3:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
ADHD Testing
Adjustment Disorder
ADHD and-or ADD
ADHD Testing
Adjustment Disorder

ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
ADHD Testing Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Adolescent Counseling Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
Behavioral Disorders Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
Neuropsychological Testing Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Panic Attack Chevron Icon
Psychological Testing Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Relaxation Therapy Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
Stress Management Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • Cigna
    • Medicare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Amanda Glover, PSY.D

    • Clinical Psychology
    • 13 years of experience
    • English
    • 1922395730
    Education & Certifications

    • Prima Add Corp
    • Greater Sw Consortium For Professional Psychologist
    • Professional School Of Psychology At Argosy Univerity
    • UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT ARLINGTON
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Amanda Glover, PSY.D is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Glover is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Glover has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Glover has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Glover works at Monterey Psychological Services in Allen, TX. View the full address on Dr. Glover’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Glover. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Glover.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Glover, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Glover appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.