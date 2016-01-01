Amanda George has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Amanda George, APN
Overview
Amanda George, APN is a Nurse Practitioner in Morristown, NJ.
Locations
Advanced Vascular Vein Care131 Madison Ave Ste 2, Morristown, NJ 07960 Directions (973) 540-9700
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
Ratings & Reviews
About Amanda George, APN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1316582331
Frequently Asked Questions
Amanda George accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Amanda George has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
