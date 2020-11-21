See All Nurse Practitioners in Nashville, TN
Amanda Furline, FNP-BC

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3.5 (3)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview

Amanda Furline, FNP-BC is a Nurse Practitioner in Nashville, TN. 

Amanda Furline works at Nashville Medical Group in Nashville, TN. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Nashville Medical Group
    1915 Patterson St # 503, Nashville, TN 37203 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 649-9940
Check your insurance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Nov 21, 2020
    Very kind patient, feels like I am going to see a friend. Any problems I have she is eager to help.
    — Nov 21, 2020
    Photo: Amanda Furline, FNP-BC
    How would you rate your experience with Amanda Furline, FNP-BC?
    • Likelihood of recommending Amanda Furline to family and friends

    Amanda Furline's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Amanda Furline

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    About Amanda Furline, FNP-BC

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1265849301
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Amanda Furline has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Amanda Furline has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Amanda Furline works at Nashville Medical Group in Nashville, TN. View the full address on Amanda Furline’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Amanda Furline. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Amanda Furline.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Amanda Furline, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Amanda Furline appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

