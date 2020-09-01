See All Physicians Assistants in Pensacola, FL
Amanda Fields, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
4 (5)
Accepting new patients
10 years of experience
Overview

Amanda Fields, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Pensacola, FL. They specialize in Physician Assistant (PA), has 10 years of experience. They graduated from Univ of South Alabama and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital, Gulf Breeze Hospital and HCA Florida West Hospital.

Amanda Fields works at Emerald Coast Center for Neurological Disorders in Pensacola, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Alabama as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Emerald Coast Center for Neurological Disorders - Pensacola
    1110 Airport Blvd Ste B, Pensacola, FL 32504 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (850) 438-1136
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 12:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Baptist Hospital
  • Gulf Breeze Hospital
  • HCA Florida West Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Allergy Testing
Alzheimer's Disease
Anterior Horn Disease
Allergy Testing
Alzheimer's Disease
Anterior Horn Disease

Treatment frequency



Allergy Testing
Alzheimer's Disease
Anterior Horn Disease
Ataxia
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Autonomic Disorders
Bell's Palsy
Brachial Plexus Palsy
Brain Aneurysm
Brain Tumor
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis
Cerebral Hemorrhage
Cerebral Palsy
Cerebrovascular Disease
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy
Cluster Headache
Cranial Trauma
Dementia
  • View other providers who treat Dementia
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diplopia
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Dizziness
Dystonia
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
Epilepsy
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Essential Tremor
Gait Abnormality
Headache
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Herniated Disc
Hydrocephalus
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy
Injuries
  • View other providers who treat Injuries
Insomnia
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Low Back Pain
Meningiomas
Meningitis
Migraine
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Multiple Sclerosis (MS)
Muscular Dystrophy (MD)
Myasthenia Gravis
Myelopathy
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus
Optic Neuritis
Parkinson's Disease
Parkinsonism
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Pinched Nerve in Back
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP)
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy
Restless Leg Syndrome
Seizure Disorders
Sleep Apnea
Sleep Disorders
Spinal Cord Injury
Spinal Stenosis
Stroke
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Stroke Prevention
Syncope
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Temporal Arteritis
Torticollis
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Traumatic Brain Injury
Tremor
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Trigeminal Neuralgia
Vasculitis
Vertigo
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
    AARP
    Aetna
    Ameriben
    American Republic
    Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    Assurant Health
    AvMed
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield of Alabama
    Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    Blue Cross Blue Shield of South Carolina
    Buckeye Community Health Plan
    CareOregon
    CareSource
    CHAMPVA
    Cigna
    Cigna-HealthSpring
    Community Health Choice
    Coventry Health Care
    Coventry Health Care of Florida
    Coventry Health Care of Florida, Inc.
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    Health Net
    HealthPlus
    HealthPlus Amerigroup
    Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    Humana
    Husky Health
    inHealth
    INTotal Health
    Medica
    Medicaid
    Medical Mutual of Ohio
    Midwest Health Plan
    Molina Healthcare
    MultiPlan
    National Elevator
    Peach State Health Plan
    Pipefitters
    Simply Healthcare Plans
    Staywell (Wellcare)
    Tricare
    UniCare
    UnitedHealthCare
    Vista Health Plan
    WellCare
    Wellcare of Georgia
    WellPoint

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Sep 01, 2020
    Amanda is amazing! She is very knowledgeable and caring. She takes the time to explain things in a way you can understand. I see both Amanda and Dr. Bear. They are a fantastic team and I highly recommend them both!
    Sep 01, 2020
    About Amanda Fields, PA-C

    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    • 10 years of experience
    • English
    • 1649529884
    Education & Certifications

    • Univ of South Alabama
    • Arizona State University
