See All Nurse Practitioners in Boise, ID
Amanda Draper, NP Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Amanda Draper, NP

Internal Medicine (Nurse Practitioner)
5 (76)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Amanda Draper, NP is an Internal Medicine Nurse Practitioner in Boise, ID. 

Amanda Draper works at Saint Alphonsus Medical Group Lake Hazel Family Medicine in Boise, ID. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Saint Alphonsus Medical Group Lake Hazel Family Medicine
    10583 W Lake Hazel Rd, Boise, ID 83709 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (208) 302-5900

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Chronic Lung Diseases
Estrogen Replacement Therapy
Skin Procedures
Chronic Lung Diseases
Estrogen Replacement Therapy
Skin Procedures

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Chronic Lung Diseases Chevron Icon
Estrogen Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
Skin Procedures Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Altius Health Plans
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Choice Health
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Idaho Physicians Network (IPN)
    • LifeWise
    • Medicaid of Idaho
    • Medicaid of Oregon
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • PacificSource
    • PHCS
    • Providence Health Plans
    • Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 76 ratings
    Patient Ratings (76)
    5 Star
    (72)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Amanda Draper?

    Nov 23, 2022
    She is excellent at listening to you and gives good advice. I love her!
    Linda Goolden — Nov 23, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Amanda Draper, NP
    How would you rate your experience with Amanda Draper, NP?
    • Likelihood of recommending Amanda Draper to family and friends

    Amanda Draper's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Amanda Draper

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Amanda Draper, NP.

    About Amanda Draper, NP

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1477719433
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Amanda Draper, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Amanda Draper is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Amanda Draper has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Amanda Draper has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Amanda Draper works at Saint Alphonsus Medical Group Lake Hazel Family Medicine in Boise, ID. View the full address on Amanda Draper’s profile.

    76 patients have reviewed Amanda Draper. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Amanda Draper.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Amanda Draper, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Amanda Draper appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Amanda Draper, NP?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.