Amanda Dozier, NP

Family Medicine (Nurse Practitioner)
5 (27)
Accepting new patients
8 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Amanda Dozier, NP is a Family Medicine Nurse Practitioner in Meridian, ID. They specialize in Family Medicine (Nurse Practitioner), has 8 years of experience. They graduated from Frontier Nursing University, Family Nurse Practitioner and is affiliated with Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center, St. Luke's Boise Medical Center, Treasure Valley Hospital, Valor Health and West Valley Medical Center.

Amanda Dozier works at Sawtooth Family Medicine in Meridian, ID. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Sawtooth Family Medicine
    2320 E Gala St Ste 400, Meridian, ID 83642 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (208) 922-7982
    Monday
    12:00pm - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 1:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center
  • St. Luke's Boise Medical Center
  • Treasure Valley Hospital
  • Valor Health
  • West Valley Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acid Reflux Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Birth Control Chevron Icon
Chronic Diseases Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Suture Uncomplicated Lacerations Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Well Baby Care Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross of Idaho
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 27 ratings
    Patient Ratings (27)
    5 Star
    (25)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Apr 23, 2020
    Amanda is thorough and caring. She really gives you all of her attention and time. She ask all the questions and answers all of my questions without making me feel stupid. I hope I never have to go to another doctor again.
    About Amanda Dozier, NP

    • Family Medicine (Nurse Practitioner)
    Years of Experience
    • 8 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1548644099
    Education & Certifications

    • St Alphonsus Regl Med Ctr
    Medical Education
    • Frontier Nursing University, Family Nurse Practitioner
    Undergraduate School
    • SOUTH DAKOTA STATE UNIVERSITY
