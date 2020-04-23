Amanda Dozier, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Amanda Dozier is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Amanda Dozier, NP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Amanda Dozier, NP is a Family Medicine Nurse Practitioner in Meridian, ID. They specialize in Family Medicine (Nurse Practitioner), has 8 years of experience. They graduated from Frontier Nursing University, Family Nurse Practitioner and is affiliated with Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center, St. Luke's Boise Medical Center, Treasure Valley Hospital, Valor Health and West Valley Medical Center.
Amanda Dozier works at
Locations
Sawtooth Family Medicine2320 E Gala St Ste 400, Meridian, ID 83642 Directions (208) 922-7982Monday12:00pm - 7:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 1:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center
- St. Luke's Boise Medical Center
- Treasure Valley Hospital
- Valor Health
- West Valley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Amanda is thorough and caring. She really gives you all of her attention and time. She ask all the questions and answers all of my questions without making me feel stupid. I hope I never have to go to another doctor again.
About Amanda Dozier, NP
- Family Medicine (Nurse Practitioner)
- 8 years of experience
- English
- 1548644099
Education & Certifications
- St Alphonsus Regl Med Ctr
- Frontier Nursing University, Family Nurse Practitioner
- SOUTH DAKOTA STATE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Amanda Dozier has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Amanda Dozier accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Amanda Dozier has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Amanda Dozier works at
27 patients have reviewed Amanda Dozier. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Amanda Dozier.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Amanda Dozier, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Amanda Dozier appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.