Amanda Dozier, NP is a Family Medicine Nurse Practitioner in Meridian, ID. They specialize in Family Medicine (Nurse Practitioner), has 8 years of experience. They graduated from Frontier Nursing University, Family Nurse Practitioner and is affiliated with Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center, St. Luke's Boise Medical Center, Treasure Valley Hospital, Valor Health and West Valley Medical Center.



Amanda Dozier works at Sawtooth Family Medicine in Meridian, ID. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.