Amanda Deluck, PMHNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Amanda Deluck is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Amanda Deluck, PMHNP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Amanda Deluck, PMHNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Bangor, ME.
Amanda Deluck works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
LifeWorks of Maine444 Stillwater Ave Ste 103, Bangor, ME 04401 Directions (207) 447-1874Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Amanda Deluck?
About Amanda Deluck, PMHNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1972986826
Frequently Asked Questions
Amanda Deluck has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Amanda Deluck accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Amanda Deluck has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Amanda Deluck works at
2 patients have reviewed Amanda Deluck. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Amanda Deluck.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Amanda Deluck, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Amanda Deluck appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.