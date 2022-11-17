Amanda Davenport, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Amanda Davenport is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Amanda Davenport, PA-C
Overview
Amanda Davenport, PA-C is a Bariatric Medicine Specialist in Naperville, IL.
Amanda Davenport works at
Locations
Edward-Elmhurst Medical Group1331 W 75th St Ste 201, Naperville, IL 60540 Directions (630) 527-7205
Edward-Elmhurst Medical Group24600 W 127th St Bldg 100, Plainfield, IL 60585 Directions (815) 731-9000
Hospital Affiliations
- Edward Hospital - Main Campus
Ratings & Reviews
She was friendly, welcoming and very professional. She made me feel very good and hopeful on my weight loss journey.
About Amanda Davenport, PA-C
- Bariatric Medicine
- English
- 1922331354
Frequently Asked Questions
Amanda Davenport has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Amanda Davenport using Healthline FindCare.
Amanda Davenport has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
20 patients have reviewed Amanda Davenport. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Amanda Davenport.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Amanda Davenport, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Amanda Davenport appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.