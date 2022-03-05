Dr. Amanda Culler, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Culler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amanda Culler, OD
Overview
Dr. Amanda Culler, OD is an Optometrist in King, NC.
Locations
Eyecarecenter, 215 Moore Rd, King, NC 27021
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
She was so patient, I wasn’t rushed at all! She made sure that all my questions were answered, this was the best eye doctor experience I’ve ever had in my 20 years! Thank you Dr. Culler! I would recommend her to anyone and everyone!
About Dr. Amanda Culler, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1902454937
Dr. Culler has an average wait time of over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Culler accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Culler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Culler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Culler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.