See All Nurse Practitioners in Tampa, FL
Amanda Costello, ARNP Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Amanda Costello, ARNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4.5 (15)
Accepting new patients
9 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Amanda Costello, ARNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Nursing (Nurse Practitioner), has 9 years of experience. They graduated from University of Cincinnati.

Amanda Costello works at The Florida Psychiatric Center in Tampa, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Tampa General Hospital
Compare with other Nurse Practitioners
Compare with other nearby providers
Jennifer Ulseth, MSN
Jennifer Ulseth, MSN
10 (1)
View Profile
Michael Escobar, APRN
Michael Escobar, APRN
10 (124)
View Profile
Esmeralda Young, APRN
Esmeralda Young, APRN
8 (85)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Tampa General Hospital.

Locations

  1. 1
    The Florida Psychiatric Center
    1300 N West Shore Blvd Ste 240, Tampa, FL 33607 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 636-8300
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 2:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
ADHD and-or ADD
Adult Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD)
Anxiety
ADHD and-or ADD
Adult Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD)
Anxiety

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adult Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Attachment Disorders Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Generalized Anxiety Disorder Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Panic Disorder Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Medication Therapy Chevron Icon
Psychoeducation Chevron Icon
Psychosomatic Medicine Services Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Social Anxiety Disorder Chevron Icon
Social Phobia Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Beacon Health Strategies
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Value Options

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Amanda Costello?

    Oct 01, 2020
    I’ve been under the care of Dr. Costello since Feb 2019 and I couldn’t have asked for a more reliable, professional, knowledgeable, and experienced person to tend to my mental health needs. She’s done everything in her power and more to keep me healthy and mentally balanced. Dr. Costello is personable, compassionate, and genuinely cares about her patients. HIGHLY RECOMMEND
    Daniel Stambury — Oct 01, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Amanda Costello, ARNP
    How would you rate your experience with Amanda Costello, ARNP?
    • Likelihood of recommending Amanda Costello to family and friends

    Amanda Costello's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Amanda Costello

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Amanda Costello, ARNP.

    About Amanda Costello, ARNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 9 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1346678026
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Leigh Valley Health Network - Department of Psychiatry
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • University of Cincinnati
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • De Sales University (Dual Enrolled)
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Amanda Costello, ARNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Amanda Costello is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Amanda Costello has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Amanda Costello has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Amanda Costello works at The Florida Psychiatric Center in Tampa, FL. View the full address on Amanda Costello’s profile.

    15 patients have reviewed Amanda Costello. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Amanda Costello.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Amanda Costello, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Amanda Costello appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Amanda Costello, ARNP?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.