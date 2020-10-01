Amanda Costello, ARNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Amanda Costello is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Amanda Costello, ARNP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Amanda Costello, ARNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Nursing (Nurse Practitioner), has 9 years of experience. They graduated from University of Cincinnati.
Amanda Costello works at
Locations
-
1
The Florida Psychiatric Center1300 N West Shore Blvd Ste 240, Tampa, FL 33607 Directions (813) 636-8300Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 2:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Beacon Health Strategies
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Value Options
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Amanda Costello?
I’ve been under the care of Dr. Costello since Feb 2019 and I couldn’t have asked for a more reliable, professional, knowledgeable, and experienced person to tend to my mental health needs. She’s done everything in her power and more to keep me healthy and mentally balanced. Dr. Costello is personable, compassionate, and genuinely cares about her patients. HIGHLY RECOMMEND
About Amanda Costello, ARNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- 9 years of experience
- English
- 1346678026
Education & Certifications
- Leigh Valley Health Network - Department of Psychiatry
- University of Cincinnati
- De Sales University (Dual Enrolled)
Frequently Asked Questions
Amanda Costello has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Amanda Costello accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Amanda Costello has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Amanda Costello works at
15 patients have reviewed Amanda Costello. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Amanda Costello.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Amanda Costello, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Amanda Costello appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.