See All Nurse Practitioners in Jupiter, FL
Amanda Cording, ARNP Icon-share Share Profile

Amanda Cording, ARNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5 (5)
Call for new patient details
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Amanda Cording, ARNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Jupiter, FL. 

Amanda Cording works at Jupiter Family in Jupiter, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Jupiter Family Healthcare PA
    4600 Military Trl Ste 115, Jupiter, FL 33458 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 775-5252
    Monday
    8:00am - 6:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 6:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 6:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 5 ratings
Patient Ratings (5)
5 Star
(5)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Amanda Cording?

Nov 12, 2019
Amanda is very caring and always takes the time to talk to me and answer all m questions. She doesn't dictate to me like some I have been to. She recommends tests or treatments but I make the decision. She informs me of test results promptly. Amanda is easy to talk to and makes me feel that she really cares.
— Nov 12, 2019
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Amanda Cording, ARNP
How would you rate your experience with Amanda Cording, ARNP?
  • Likelihood of recommending Amanda Cording to family and friends

Amanda Cording's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Amanda Cording

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Amanda Cording, ARNP.

About Amanda Cording, ARNP

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1417335456
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Amanda Cording has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Amanda Cording has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Amanda Cording works at Jupiter Family in Jupiter, FL. View the full address on Amanda Cording’s profile.

5 patients have reviewed Amanda Cording. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Amanda Cording.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Amanda Cording, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Amanda Cording appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Amanda Cording, ARNP?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.