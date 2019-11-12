Amanda Cording has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Amanda Cording, ARNP
Overview
Amanda Cording, ARNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Jupiter, FL.
Amanda Cording works at
Locations
Jupiter Family Healthcare PA4600 Military Trl Ste 115, Jupiter, FL 33458 Directions (561) 775-5252Monday8:00am - 6:30pmTuesday8:00am - 6:30pmWednesday8:00am - 6:30pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Ratings & Reviews
Amanda is very caring and always takes the time to talk to me and answer all m questions. She doesn't dictate to me like some I have been to. She recommends tests or treatments but I make the decision. She informs me of test results promptly. Amanda is easy to talk to and makes me feel that she really cares.
About Amanda Cording, ARNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1417335456
Frequently Asked Questions
Amanda Cording has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
5 patients have reviewed Amanda Cording. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Amanda Cording.
Patients can schedule appointments with Amanda Cording online or over the phone.