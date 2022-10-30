See All Nurse Practitioners in Columbia, SC
Amanda Clark, FNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5 (3)
Accepting new patients
Amanda Clark, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Columbia, SC. 

Amanda Clark works at MUSC Health Primary Care Columbia Medical Park DT I in Columbia, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans.

    MUSC Health Primary Care Columbia Medical Park DT I
    2750 Laurel St Ste 303, Columbia, SC 29204
    Insurance Accepted

    • Ambetter
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    Oct 30, 2022
    Oct 30, 2022
We just saw her at Elgin Urgent Care and I think I'll start seeing her on a regular basis as my family doctor. She was so knowledgeable, kind, caring and didn't look down on us like so many doctors tend to do. Loved her.
Lisa Moore — Oct 30, 2022
    Lisa Moore — Oct 30, 2022
    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Female
    NPI Number
    • 1881220226
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Musc Health Columbia Medical Center Downtown

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Amanda Clark, FNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Amanda Clark is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Amanda Clark has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Amanda Clark has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Amanda Clark works at MUSC Health Primary Care Columbia Medical Park DT I in Columbia, SC. View the full address on Amanda Clark’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Amanda Clark. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Amanda Clark.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Amanda Clark, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Amanda Clark appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

