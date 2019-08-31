Amanda Christie, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Amanda Christie is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Amanda Christie, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Overview
Amanda Christie, PA-C is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Shelton, CT.
Amanda Christie works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group2 Trap Falls Rd Ste 100, Shelton, CT 06484 Directions (203) 926-8835Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
-
2
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group205 Sub Way, Milford, CT 06461 Directions (203) 874-1512
Hospital Affiliations
- Midstate Medical Center
- Hartford Hospital
- The Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General Campus
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Coventry Health Care
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Amanda Christie?
Amanda is an amazing PA! I always look forward to my visits with her. She is intelligent, articulate and takes her time to answer any and all questions. She makes you feel like you are her only patient even though she may see hundreds in a week. I highly recommend Amanda!
About Amanda Christie, PA-C
- Bariatric Surgery
- English
- 1679993539
Frequently Asked Questions
Amanda Christie has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Amanda Christie accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Amanda Christie has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Amanda Christie works at
12 patients have reviewed Amanda Christie. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Amanda Christie.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Amanda Christie, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Amanda Christie appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.