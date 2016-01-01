Amanda Campbell accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Amanda Campbell, LMFT
Overview
Amanda Campbell, LMFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Manhattan, KS.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 205 S 4th St Ste D4, Manhattan, KS 66502 Directions (785) 477-0231
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Amanda Campbell, LMFT
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1023335429
Frequently Asked Questions
Amanda Campbell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Amanda Campbell has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Amanda Campbell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Amanda Campbell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Amanda Campbell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.