See All Nurse Practitioners in Augusta, GA
Amanda Byers Icon-share Share Profile

Amanda Byers

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5 (1)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Amanda Byers is a Nurse Practitioner in Augusta, GA. 

Amanda Byers works at Champaign Dental Group in Augusta, GA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Nurse Practitioners
Compare with other nearby providers
Ashli Thomas, NP
Ashli Thomas, NP
0 (0)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Augusta University Medical Center
    1120 15th St # BBR-5513, Augusta, GA 30912 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (706) 721-8623

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Augusta University Medical Center

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Amanda Byers?

Oct 28, 2018
Awesome nurse. Very smart. Beautiful.
Graniteville, SC — Oct 28, 2018
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Amanda Byers
How would you rate your experience with Amanda Byers?
  • Likelihood of recommending Amanda Byers to family and friends

Amanda Byers' Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Amanda Byers

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Amanda Byers.

About Amanda Byers

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1104311141
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Amanda Byers is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Amanda Byers is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Amanda Byers has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Amanda Byers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Amanda Byers works at Champaign Dental Group in Augusta, GA. View the full address on Amanda Byers’s profile.

Amanda Byers has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Amanda Byers.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Amanda Byers, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Amanda Byers appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Amanda Byers?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.