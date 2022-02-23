Amanda Burnett, ANP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Amanda Burnett is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Amanda Burnett, ANP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Amanda Burnett, ANP is a Nurse Practitioner in Lake Charles, LA.

Locations
Memorial Medical Group Internal Medicine1717 Oak Park Blvd Fl 1, Lake Charles, LA 70601 Directions (337) 494-6800Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pmSaturday8:30am - 4:30pmSunday8:30am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Lake Charles Memorial Hospital
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
She listens to me and my concerns. She does research as needed to help me maintain my health. I highly recommend her.
About Amanda Burnett, ANP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1235452822
Frequently Asked Questions
Amanda Burnett has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Amanda Burnett accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Amanda Burnett has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

3 patients have reviewed Amanda Burnett. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Amanda Burnett.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Amanda Burnett, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Amanda Burnett appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.