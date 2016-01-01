See All Physicians Assistants in Parker, CO
Amanda Buchholz, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
1 (1)
Accepting new patients
Amanda Buchholz, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Parker, CO. 

Amanda Buchholz works at Champaign Dental Group in Parker, CO. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Family Care Center - Parker
    10120 Twenty Mile Rd Ste 100, Parker, CO 80134

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) Chevron Icon

1.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings

About Amanda Buchholz, PA-C

  • Physician Assistant (PA)
  • English
  • 1972865715
