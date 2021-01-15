See All Nurse Practitioners in Wilmington, DE
Amanda Bostick, FNP-C Icon-share Share Profile

Amanda Bostick, FNP-C

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4 (7)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Amanda Bostick, FNP-C is a Nurse Practitioner in Wilmington, DE. 

Amanda Bostick works at Westside Family Health Care in Wilmington, DE. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Westside Family Healthcare Inc.
    1802 W 4th St, Wilmington, DE 19805 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (302) 655-5822
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Amanda Bostick?

    Jan 15, 2021
    Amanda is the FNP for my entire family. She IS apart of our family now. She takes all of our health concerns seriously and is very thorough. She cares not only about our physical health but our mental health and whole well being.
    Brandi B. — Jan 15, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Amanda Bostick, FNP-C
    How would you rate your experience with Amanda Bostick, FNP-C?
    • Likelihood of recommending Amanda Bostick to family and friends

    Amanda Bostick's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Amanda Bostick

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Amanda Bostick, FNP-C.

    About Amanda Bostick, FNP-C

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1023485976
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Amanda Bostick, FNP-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Amanda Bostick is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Amanda Bostick has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Amanda Bostick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Amanda Bostick works at Westside Family Health Care in Wilmington, DE. View the full address on Amanda Bostick’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Amanda Bostick. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Amanda Bostick.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Amanda Bostick, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Amanda Bostick appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Amanda Bostick, FNP-C?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.