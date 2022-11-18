See All Nurse Practitioners in Chattanooga, TN
Amanda Blevins, NPC

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4 (5)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Amanda Blevins, NPC is a Nurse Practitioner in Chattanooga, TN. They graduated from Southern Adventist University.

Amanda Blevins works at Parkridge Medical Group - East Ridge in Chattanooga, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga
These providers are on the medical staff of CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga.

Locations

  1. 1
    Parkridge East Specialty Associates LLC
    961 Spring Creek Rd Ste 300, Chattanooga, TN 37412 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (423) 893-9787
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Amanda Blevins, NPC

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1215301643
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Southern Adventist University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Amanda Blevins, NPC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Amanda Blevins is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Amanda Blevins has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Amanda Blevins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Amanda Blevins works at Parkridge Medical Group - East Ridge in Chattanooga, TN. View the full address on Amanda Blevins’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Amanda Blevins. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Amanda Blevins.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Amanda Blevins, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Amanda Blevins appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

