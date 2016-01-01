See All Optometrists / Eye Doctors in Chesterfield, MO
Dr. Amanda Bissell, OD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Amanda Bissell, OD

Optometry
5 (1)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Amanda Bissell, OD is an Optometrist in Chesterfield, MO. They specialize in Optometry, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from University of Missouri / Saint Louis Campus / College of Optometry.

Dr. Bissell works at Clarkson Eyecare in Chesterfield, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Optometrists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Brandon Larkin, OD
Dr. Brandon Larkin, OD
8 (13)
View Profile
Dr. Ashley Hemphill, OD
Dr. Ashley Hemphill, OD
0 (0)
View Profile
Dr. Alana Keller, OD
Dr. Alana Keller, OD
10 (1)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Clarkson Eyecare
    17249 CHESTERFIELD AIRPORT RD, Chesterfield, MO 63005 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (844) 206-2802

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Eye Disease
Glaucoma
Keratoconus
Eye Disease
Glaucoma
Keratoconus

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Refractive Error Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care of Illinois
    • Coventry Health Care of Kansas, Inc.
    • Coventry Health Care of Missouri
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HealthLink
    • Homestate Health Plan
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Bissell?

    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Amanda Bissell, OD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Amanda Bissell, OD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Bissell to family and friends

    Dr. Bissell's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Bissell

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Amanda Bissell, OD.

    About Dr. Amanda Bissell, OD

    Specialties
    • Optometry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 19 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1336145481
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Washington University In St Louis School of Medicine
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University of Missouri / Saint Louis Campus / College of Optometry
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Amanda Bissell, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bissell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bissell has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bissell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bissell works at Clarkson Eyecare in Chesterfield, MO. View the full address on Dr. Bissell’s profile.

    Dr. Bissell has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bissell.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bissell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bissell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Amanda Bissell, OD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.