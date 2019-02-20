Amanda Best, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Amanda Best is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Amanda Best, NP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Amanda Best, NP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Memphis, TN.
Amanda Best works at
Locations
Kirby Primary Care2725 Kirby Rd, Memphis, TN 38119 Directions (901) 515-5350
Hospital Affiliations
- Regional One Health
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Amanda Best is wonderful. Her last name describes her perfectly. She really cares about her patients and takes time to discuss your health concerns. I am so happy that I choose her to be my Primary care Physician. You will not be disappointed if you choose her. I can't tell you enough how wonderful the experience has been.
About Amanda Best, NP
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1255679270
Frequently Asked Questions
Amanda Best has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Amanda Best accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Amanda Best has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Amanda Best. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Amanda Best.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Amanda Best, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Amanda Best appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.